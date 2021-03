Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall. Her publisher is calling it an “unvarnished take” on Nooyi’s rise to becoming one of the world’s most powerful women. “My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future” will be published Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. The 65-year-old Nooyi will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University’s business school to her achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world.