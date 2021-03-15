Garnar says he wasn’t pressured by Cuomo to be loyal in exchange for pandemic help

Garnar says he wasn’t pressured by Cuomo to be loyal in exchange for pandemic helpUpdated
(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he was not pressured by Governor Andrew Cuomo to show support for him in exchange for pandemic-related help.
In a statement sent to 12 News, Garnar said:
“During the last year of the pandemic I have had hundreds of phone calls with state officials, including Larry Schwartz, working with them to coordinate the response to COVID-19. At no time did any state official ask for my support for the governor in exchange for help with the pandemic.”
Garnar's statement follows a report by The Washington Post that said the man responsible for the state's vaccination distribution had called county executives "to gauge their loyalty."