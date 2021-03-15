Garnar says he wasn’t pressured by Cuomo to be loyal in exchange for pandemic help

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he was not pressured by Governor Andrew Cuomo to show support for him in exchange for pandemic-related help.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Garnar said:

“During the last year of the pandemic I have had hundreds of phone calls with state officials, including Larry Schwartz, working with them to coordinate the response to COVID-19. At no time did any state official ask for my support for the governor in exchange for help with the pandemic.”

Garnar's statement follows a report by The Washington Post that said the man responsible for the state's vaccination distribution had called county executives "to gauge their loyalty."