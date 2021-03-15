Malkin records 1,100th NHL point, leads Pens to win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Malkin is the third Russian-born player to reach 1,100 points in the NHL, joining Alex Ovechkin and Sergei Fedorov. Malkin has eight goals on the season and also had an assist while extending his points streak to eight games. Tristan Jarry made a season-high 42 saves for Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his 11th goal of the season and had two assists, and Jake Guentzel also scored his 11th — including four in the past four games. Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Penguins.