Police protest response stokes outrage ahead of crime bill

LONDON (AP) — The British government is under pressure to do more to protect women and ensure the right to protest as Parliament prepares to debate a sweeping crime bill. The debate comes amid anger over the way police broke up a vigil for a young murder victim abducted on the streets of London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce, including government ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors, to discuss the issue of women’s safety. Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.