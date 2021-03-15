Procession held for deceased Watertown firefighter

(WBNG) -- The body of deceased firefighter Peyton Morse was escorted through the Southern Tier Monday.

Morse was a firefighter with the City of Watertown Fire Department. The procession for Morse made its way to Lourdes Hospital and then went up Interstate 81 during the afternoon.

On March 12, Morse died from injuries sustained during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. That was on March 3.

The funeral mass will be held on Friday.