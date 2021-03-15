Sen. Gillibrand reiterates desire for Gov. Cuomo to resign, cites loss of political support and need for focus

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) renewed her calls in Binghamton Monday for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign immediately.

Gillibrand first called for the governor's resignation last Friday in a joint statement with Senator Chuck Schumer (D, NY). She said the governor should step aside while Attorney General Letitia James conducts her investigation into the six women who have claimed Cuomo sexually harassed them.

Gillibrand said the loss of support from governmental partners was one of the major reasons she called for his resignation, citing the need for cooperation to navigate through the pandemic.

Gillibrand was the first U.S. senator to call for then-Sen. Al Franken's (D, MN) resignation after multiple claims of sexual harassment surfaced back in 2017; she was one of the last NY politicians to call for Cuomo's resignation.

Gillibrand did not specify what difference she felt there was between the allegations against Franken and Cuomo are, and did not offer a reason as to why she was one of the first to call for Franken's resignation but one of the last to call for Cuomo's.

She did tell 12 News each allegation and situation needs to be handled individually.

"The urgency of the moment given the COVID epidemic and the secondary collapse to so many aspects of our economy really requires that we have focused leadership and the support of governing partners," Sen. Gillibrand said Monday.

She added she has not reached out to the governor's office and does not plan to; she did say the issue of impeachment will be fully up to the state legislature, and did not offer an opinion as to whether the legislature should impeach the governor if he does not resign.