Smithville Flats: Fire destroys old Hansmann’s Mill

SMITHVILLE FLATS (WBNG) -- A fire over the weekend reduced an old Chenango County flour mill into ashes.

An icon of Smithville Flats, the building stood for over 131 years and was a staple to the community is now no longer.

"They were one of the first producers of a mix for pancakes where you just add water," said Smithville Historical Society President Christine Buck.

The mill has been out of commission since the 1970s but has meant much more to the community.

"People are used to seeing the mill. They used to ice skate there and build bonfires. It's just a cultural icon," said Buck. "It's heart-wrenching to see nothing there but rubble."

The town has around 1,200 people, but town historian Alison Owens says there's a true grassroots approach to life there.

"People are more than anxious to lend a hand and to be a part of the community. It's always been that way." said Owens.

"And they really are, have to be mourning the loss of their past." added Buck.

She says it's important to remember the history of a place.

"Happened in the middle of the night and woke up and it was gone...sometimes we don't appreciate things while we have them and that's just a human trait."