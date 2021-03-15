The biggest snubs and surprises in the Oscar nominations

It’s a rare year when most of the Oscar nominations surprises are good ones, but 2020 was also a rare year for moviegoing and awards campaigns. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Netflix, the most popular streaming service, walked away with the most nominations by far. But there were still some shockers Monday morning, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr, like the historic nomination of two female directors, the exclusion of Tom Hanks, the almost total shutout of Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and the genuinely surprising nomination of Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” which also earned her a Razzie nomination.