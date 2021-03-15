Voracek scores in OT to give Flyers 5-4 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov each had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in eight games. Sean Couturier and Voracek each had two assists, and Carter Hart finished with 20 saves. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Colin Blackwell, Julien Gauthier and Kevin Rooney also scored. Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots. In the extra period, Voracek stole the puck from Panarin after Kinkaid’s soft pass up the ice, skated in alone and beat the goalie with a forehand deke.