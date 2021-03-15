Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska dig out from powerful snowstorm

People in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska are digging out from a powerful late winter snowstorm that led to airport and road closures and avalanche warnings. The National Weather Service says the storm dropped more than 27 inches of snow at Denver International Airport. That made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history. Parts of interstates in Wyoming and Colorado remained closed as well as runways at Denver’s airport. The weather service said travel would remain dangerous for the next several days in parts of Wyoming and Nebraska because of slick and snow covered roads