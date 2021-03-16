$1.68 million announced for Binghamton Housing Authority

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $1.68 million in funding for public housing assistance.

The funding is part of fiscal-year 2021 allocations for the Capital Fund Program in the Southern Tier. The Binghamton Housing Authority is the recipient of the $1.68 million funding.

In total, more than $5 million was announced in allocations for six housing authorities in the Southern Tier, which includes the Binghamton Housing Authority.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Senator Schumer said the following:

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal. As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can recover from the pandemic and return to normal. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

Senator Gillibrand said the following:

“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status. This substantial federal investment will help provide funding to support public housing around NYS and is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic. I will continue to fight for federal programs and funding that our state desperately needs to improve public housing and help ensure low-income individuals can access safe and affordable shelter.”

The senators say the funding was allocated through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and it will address issues such as housing insecurity and increase the health and safety measures for people who live in public housing.