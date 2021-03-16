Asian shares rise after US stocks gain for fifth day

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street. Benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia rose in Tuesday trading. Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from a wobbly start to notch a fifth straight gain. The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the U.S. and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths. Concerns about cases of blood clotting after vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine are also weighing on sentiment.