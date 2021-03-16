Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him. Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes,” adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.” Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.