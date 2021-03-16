Broome County crews respond to house fire in Deposit

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- Broome County dispatchers say crews are at the scene of a house fire at 515 Bush Hill Rd. in the village of Deposit, N.Y. in Delaware County.

According to dispatchers, the Deposit and Windsor fire departments are on scene along with Eastern Broome EMS and the New York State Police Department.

Broome County dispatchers could not confirm more information.

Delaware County dispatchers told 12 News they are not handling the call.