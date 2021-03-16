Skip to Content

FBI says Pennsylvania woman filmed inside Capitol on Jan. 6

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman faces federal charges after she allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building. The FBI charged in a newly unsealed affidavit that Annie C. Howell of Swoyersville had engaged in trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry and obstruction of Congress. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender. The Justice Department says about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.

Associated Press

