Four killed and one wounded in Indianapolis after argument over stimulus money

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (CNN) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police made an arrest Sunday night in the murder of four family members and the shooting of a fifth.

The survivor of the shooting says it was all due to a dispute over a stimulus check.

Craig Jackson says he was waiting on a food delivery late Saturday night, when he heard a knock on his door.

“I was sitting right here in my chair, I hear a loud bang on the door. BAM, BAM, BAM, BAM, BAM. I get up. I said, ‘who is it?’,” Jackson said. “She said, ‘can you help me? I have been shot.’”

Her family says it was Jeanettrius Moore. She had been shot by Malik Halfacre, the father of her youngest child.

According to Jackson, Moore said Halfacre shot her, her mother, and her kids, but she was the only one who got away.

While they waited for help to arrive, Jackson tried to keep Moore conscious by talking to her.

“I said, ‘why did he shoot you?’ And her exact words were, ‘stimulus money,’” Jackson said.

He was in disbelief that Halfacre would kill four people and injure another over a stimulus check.

“Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one who got away. He killed the rest of them.’ Those were her exact words,” Jackson said.

The people killed in the shooting have been identified as Anthony Johnson, Dequan Moore, Eve Moore, and Tomeeka Brown.

Moore told Jackson after the shooting that Halfacre was chasing her.

Jackson said a pick-up truck drove around the block slowly three times while they were waiting but he couldn’t see who was inside.

“She kept on saying please help me, please help me, please help me,” Jackson said. “And I told her I said the police are on the way the police are on the way.”

Jeanettrius Moore was released from the hospital Monday, according to her family.

The suspect, Malik Halfacre was taken into custody Sunday evening after a stand-off with police.

He’s expected to face charges for murder, robbery, and attempted murder.

Halfacre is also accused of kidnapping his six-month old baby. The child was not harmed.