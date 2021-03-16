Gather the family and make memories around the table with ET Woodworks

(WBNG) -- Eddie Thomason, the Creator and Owner of ET Woodworks, designs and builds personalized woodworking kitchen items to help bring families and friends closer together.

Thomason said the first step of the project is a discussion with the customer, where he learns the persons vision for the woodworking item.

Once Thomason hears the customers story, he creates a digital design for approval and then begins the building process.

ET Woodworks creates personalized coffee tables, dining tables, cutting boards, end tables, benches, serving board, charcutiere boards, and more.

Thomason said he hopes the items he designs will encourage families to gather around the kitchen table and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information visit ET Woodworks website here.

You can also take a look at past woodworking designs by visiting ET Woodworks' Instagram page here and Facebook page here.