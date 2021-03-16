Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov each had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in eight games. Voracek also had two assists, and Carter Hart finished with 20 saves. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Colin Blackwell, Julien Gauthier and Kevin Rooney also scored. Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots. In the extra period, Voracek stole the puck from Panarin after Kinkaid’s soft pass up the ice, skated in alone and beat the goalie with a forehand deke.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Malkin is the third Russian-born player to reach 1,100 points in the NHL, joining Alex Ovechkin and Sergei Fedorov. Malkin has eight goals this season and also had an assist while extending his points streak to eight games. Tristan Jarry made a season-high 42 saves for Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his 11th goal of the season and had two assists, and Jake Guentzel also scored his 11th — including four in the past four games. Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Penguins.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t thinking ahead to the playoffs. He isn’t even thinking about the Milwaukee Bucks’ upcoming showdown against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. After a third consecutive triple-double, the NBA’s back-to-back reigning MVP had his mind set on an off day pepperoni pizza, smoothie and chicken wings. Antetokounmpo is taking daily 20-minute walks and trying to keep his focus in the moment this season. Sometimes that’s even play by play within a game. The result is less stress about how the season will end and some of his best basketball. He’ll worry about the playoffs when they arrive.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Colbert is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team’s long-time general manager has signed a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 NFL draft. The 64-year-old Colbert has been with the franchise for more than two decades but has recently started working on a year-to-year basis. Colbert faces significant challenges with the Steelers up tight against the salary cap. Despite the challenges, Colbert says his determination to win a Super Bowl has never been greater.