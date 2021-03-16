‘I don’t need the vaccine’: GOP worries threaten virus fight

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — There is a growing partisan split when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats. That’s raising alarms among health experts who fear it could undermine efforts to achieve herd immunity and finally move past a pandemic that has left more than 530,000 dead. Those who self-identify as vaccine hesitant cited various factors, including concerns about potential side effects and their belief that the pandemic has been politicized and overblown.