Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A transitional government in conflict-stricken Libya has taken power in the capital Tripoli, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year. Fayez Sarraj, head of the outgoing United Nations-supported administration in western Libya, transferred power to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Mohammad Younes Menfi, who chairs a three-member Presidential Council. The ceremony Tuesday in Tripoli came a day after Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before lawmakers and Libya’s top judges in the eastern town of Tobruk. Lawmakers had already endorsed the interim government last week amid international pressure to implement a U.N.-brokered political roadmap.