Join HALos Inc. in helping people after loss

(WBNG) -- HALos Inc, a nonprofit in Afton, helps families and children who are experiencing loss or a crisis.

Joyce Humphrey, the Executive Director of HALos, said she started the nonprofit after her son died and she was working through her grief.

Humphrey said at the time there wasn't a lot of options for help for children and she wanted to start an organization to assist others who were experiencing a similar situation.

Becky Komorowski, a Board of Directors Member, said HALos Inc. has five board members that are certified to do grief recovery.

Komorowski said HALos Inc. offers licensed therapy dogs and a group for children called HUGS, which stands for help understanding grief situations.

To donate or volunteer with HALos Inc, call (607) 237-4356 or email: B.komorowski@yahoo.com.

For more information or to refer someone visit the HALos Inc. Facebook page here.