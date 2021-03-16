Skip to Content

Man arrested after entering Johnson City store he was banned at

New
1:55 pm Top Stories
Handcuffs-GFX-1

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Authorities arrested an Endicott man following a report of a disturbance at a business he was banned at on Main Street in Johnson City on March 9.

According to a news release, the Johnson City Police Department charged 53-year-old Bobby C. Williams with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony
  • Tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor

The Police Department says Williams was giving the store clerk a difficult time and officers discovered that that he had a warrant out of Johnson City Court.

Police found 1.5 grams of fentanyl with him, as well, authorities noted.

Williams was taken to Central Arraignment and was later released.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

More Stories

Skip to content