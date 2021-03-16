Man arrested after entering Johnson City store he was banned at

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Authorities arrested an Endicott man following a report of a disturbance at a business he was banned at on Main Street in Johnson City on March 9.

According to a news release, the Johnson City Police Department charged 53-year-old Bobby C. Williams with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

Tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor

The Police Department says Williams was giving the store clerk a difficult time and officers discovered that that he had a warrant out of Johnson City Court.

Police found 1.5 grams of fentanyl with him, as well, authorities noted.

Williams was taken to Central Arraignment and was later released.