Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting that happened near a Boise State University student housing complex. Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night. They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody. The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community about the shooting and told people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour later.