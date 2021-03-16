Police: Man threw incendiary device at day care; no injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a north Philadelphia day care center, breaking a window, but no children were present and there were no injuries. Police say the fire resulting from the incendiary device thrown just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Germantown Avenue day care center burned only outside the building and didn’t reach inside. Police said the man, who was wearing a black mask, got into a the passenger side of a vehicle and fled but was apprehended nearby. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t found. The fire marshal declared the blaze an arson.