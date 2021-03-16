Siena College poll shows voters think Cuomo should not resign

(WBNG) -- According to a Siena College Poll, voters say Governor Andrew Cuomo should not resign.

The poll, from the Siena College Research Institute, shows that 50-35 percent of voters think he should not resign from his position.

The poll was taken amid two investigations surrounding his administration. One investigation is into a report that the governor had concealed data on nursing home deaths. The other investigation is into sexual-harassment accusations made against Cuomo.

On Friday, the governor vowed for the second time that he would not resign and that the accusations made against him were not true.

The results of the poll are posted below: