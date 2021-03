(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier has officially reached received 100 inches of snow for the 2020 to 21 winter season.

The official total from the National Weather Service at the Binghamton Airport is 100.1 inches of snow as of 7 pm.

@NWSBinghamton well didja measure 0.1" since the climo report went out on that magic white board??? — Howard Manges (@HowardManges) March 16, 2021

A majority of the snow fell a week before Christmas in December; Some places saw nearly four feet of snow.

