PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams. The team made the decision on the eve of free agency, freeing up $4 million as they try to navigate a salary cap crunch. Williams spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh after making the team as a sixth-round draft pick in 2013. The Steelers also re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year contract and brought back offensive tackle Zach Banner.