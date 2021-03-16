Venezuelan teen sells drawings on Twitter to buy food

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan teenager has been selling his handmade drawings for $1 on Twitter to help his mother pay for the special diet he needs. That’s made a difference for Samuel Andrés Medina’s family in the troubled South American country where workers earn an average of $2 per month. He has an inclination for anime characters, but he has also drawn soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and animated character SpongeBob SquarePants. He’s now got more than 15,000 followers as he sells drawings he’s worked up at a table between a worn-out couch and a rusting refrigerator in the small family home in Barquisimeto.