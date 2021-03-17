Binghamton’s 100 inches of snow: How we got here

(WBNG) -- It's official! As of Tuesday afternoon, Binghamton has measured a total of 100.1 inches of snow for the 2020-2021 season. There is no doubt that this winter has been a marathon but how exactly did we get here?

The first snowfall event that might come to mind for many people is the December snowstorm. However, our winter started much earlier than that. Binghamton's first official snowfall occurred back on October 30 when 0.3 inches of snow accumulated. Climatologically, this is about when we normally observe our first snowfall of the season.

November remained relatively calm thanks to how mild the month was. In fact, there was almost more days that hit 70 degrees than days Binghamton recorded snowfall. By the end of the month, only 3.1 inches of snow fell.

In December, conditions were starting to become more active. For the first half of the month, the Southern Tier was plagued with multiple lake effect snow events. As we all know however, Binghamton experienced it's first major storm of the season when 40 inches of snow fell in less than 24 hours.

This stormed shattered all sorts of records. Most notably, it was the largest snowstorm in history for the city. The physical dynamics of the atmosphere were were textbook for a mesoscale snow band to set up over the region and that is exactly what happened.



An extremely heavy snow band has set up over our area. If this continues for more than another hour or two, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see snow totals closer to 2ft by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/oHnaqOiI7Z — Jason Doris (@Doris_Weather) December 17, 2020 Little did I know that the band would produce closer to four feet of snow!

The mesoscale band produced unreal snowfall rates. For almost three hours, the airport observed snowfall rates of 5.3 inches per hour. In two hours and forty-five minutes, 14.7 inches of snow would fall. That period alone, broke the record for largest December snow storm on record.

As quick as the snow fell, it might have melted just as fast due to torrential rains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. By the first week of January, Binghamton was back to square one with no measurable snow on the ground.

After a slow start to January, the Southern Tier found itself in a active pattern which would lead to Binghamton observing snow on all but one day for the second half of the month. The pattern would continue all the way through February.

No major snow events took occurred during this span. Yet with snow day after day it started to pile up. Throughout this period, 42.2 inches of snow accumulated.

Heading into March, the weather trended drier and drier. As of March 16, only 2.2 inches of snowfall accumulated. This is 7.1 inches below average climatologically for the month. Yet, those 2.2 inches were enough to push Binghamton over the hump of 100 inches of snow for the season.

2020-2021 is now the eighteenth time since 1951 that Binghamton has recorded 100 inches of snow in a season. The last time the city observed over 100 inches of snow was just a few years ago in 2016-2017 when 135.2 inches of snow fell. This is the most on record.

The 2020-2021 season did break the record for the most snow during the Meteorological Winter (Dec. 1 - Feb. 28).

There is still the potential for more snow in the forecast too! Thursday into Friday, a low pressure will bring widespread rain to the region. As the low pressure pulls away, there could be some accumulation snow on the back side.

For the latest details, make sure to tune into 12 News at 6, 10 and 11 p.m.