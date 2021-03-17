Skip to Content

BMW ramping up move into electric cars

8:14 am National News from the Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW is stepping up its push into electric transportation. The carmaker said Wednesday that it is aiming to make half of its sales from battery-powered models by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan. However, BMW declined to follow General Motors and other automakers in saying it would completely phase out internal combustion cars by a specific date. Instead, the Munich-based carmaker said it would adjust production among battery, hybrid and efficient internal combustion engines as different parts of the world adopt cars that produce zero emissions at different speeds. 

Associated Press

