China protests over Japan, US statement on human rights

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has protested to the United States and Japan over a joint statement it says “maliciously attacked” its foreign policy and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the statement. The comments Wednesday came a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a top foreign policy adviser in Alaska. The China-Japan statement expressed concern over threats to Taiwan, Beijing’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, activities in the South China Sea” and “unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo” over Japan-controlled East China Sea islands that China also claims.