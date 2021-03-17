Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help schools reopen safely in the middle of a pandemic. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the sessions March 24 will allow education leaders, teachers and students to share their experiences. First lady Jill Biden will deliver opening remarks, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also will speak. The summit comes after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $130 billion in education funding. President Joe Biden has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office.