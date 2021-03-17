EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive body has presented a proposal that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees issuing free “Digital Green Certificates” to facilitate travel. The commission on Wednesday proposed delivering the passes to to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but also to those who have tested negative for the virus or can prove they recovered from it.