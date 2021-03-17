Skip to Content

French court rules firefighters’ sex with teen wasn’t rape

11:49 am National News from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A top French court has ruled against upgrading the charges against three firefighters accused of having sex with a teenage girl from sexual assault to rape in a case that helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent in France. The victim has accused the firefighters of repeatedly raping her more than a decade ago, when she was between 13 and 15-years-old. The accused men have acknowledged they had sex with her, but insist the activity was consensual. The woman and her mother appealed a lower court ruling that downgraded the charges. But France’s Court of Cassation ruled Wednesday that there “were insufficient charges against anyone for committing acts of rape.”  

Associated Press

