Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 30 points, Seth Curry had 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 99-96 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win. Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Julius Randle had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks and RJ Barrett scored 17 points. The Sixers had won all three games since the All-Star break by at least 22 points. The Knicks made them work for this one. Harris scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help seal for the win.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trent Frederic scored the lone goal of the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. Frederic gave the Bruins the lead for good at 7:07 of the third. He beat goaltender Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through traffic. David Pastrnak scored his 13th on the power play for the Bruins, who had lost nine of their previous 13 games. It was the Bruins’ second win in their last seven road games following a 5-0-1 stretch away from home.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams. The team made the decision on the eve of free agency, freeing up $4 million as they try to navigate a salary cap crunch. Williams spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh after making the team as a sixth-round draft pick in 2013. The Steelers also re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year contract and brought back offensive tackle Zach Banner.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rutgers is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years. Drexel snapped a 25-year tournament drought. Appalachian State has only two previous NCAA appearances and ended a 21-year absence. Oral Roberts is part of March Madness for the first time since 2008, Cleveland State returned for the first time since 2009 and Morehead State snapped a streak that dates to 2011. UC Santa Barbara made consecutive NCAA tournaments as a No. 15 seed in 2010 and 2011 and is back as a 12 seed. Georgia Tech is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

UNDATED (AP) — University of Hartford point guard Traci Carter has led his 16th-seeded Hawks to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. It’s not the biggest thing going on in his life. The 24-year-old graduate transfer is trying to save lives off the court through a camp program he started after losing his little brother, 21-year-old Semaj, to gun violence in Philadelphia. The Anchors Camp brings at-risk city kids to a farm in New York where they’re introduced to trades such as plumbing and electrical work. Carter graduates later this year and plans to work on the idea full time.

UNDATED (AP) — Little League World Series organizers are hoping the event can return this summer. The 2020 World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has established a Pandemic Response Commission tasked with finding a way to bring players from all over the globe to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in August. Little League has also started a “Lift Your League” fundraising campaign that allows people to direct payments to specific leagues across the country to help ease the financial impact of the pandemic.