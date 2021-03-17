Mackay finishes 14th in NCAA’s, earns All-America honors

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University senior cross country runner Emily Mackay has had an impressive few weeks.

The Union-Endicott graduate placed 14th in the 6K race at the NCAA Division I Championships Monday at Oklahoma State University, earning All-America honors.

"In the back of my mind I thought it would be great to come top 40 and to get that All-American status but I didn't know how realistic of a goal that was," said Mackay. "Going into it, I really wanted to keep an open mind. My biggest goal was to see where I'm at and run to the best of my ability."

Mackay qualified for NCAA's a few weeks ago, winning an America East title. In doing so, she became the first Binghamton female runner to advance to the championships.

Mackay was one of 255 runners competing in the race. She finished the 6,000-meter course with a time of 20:34.5.

She said her goal was to put the pressure aside and focus on the opportunity.

"I tried to just stay excited and not let the nerves get to me," she said. "Just keep in mind it was a great experience and it was an honor just to be there. No matter what happened, I wanted to enjoy it and just soak it all in."

Mackay's 14th-place finish made her the 14th All-American in Binghamton's Division I history. She is also just the third Binghamton female athlete to achieve that status.