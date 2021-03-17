Skip to Content

Man who spent years in prison sues over withheld evidence

2:40 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man exonerated after spending over 15 years in prison for murder is suing the city of Philadelphia and two homicide detectives for wrongful prosecution and incarceration. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Donald Outlaw alleges detectives withheld evidence including a dying declaration of the victim that someone else had pulled the trigger. It also alleges detectives coerced and paid for false testimony. It’s just the latest push for justice in Philadelphia over decades-old prosecutions that defendants say were faulty or crooked. More than 20 people have been exonerated in the city since 2016.

Associated Press

