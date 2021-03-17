Millions across Southeast bracing for potential tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of schools, COVID-19 vaccination clinics, businesses and more are shutting down across the Deep South as forecasters warn of waves of severe weather including massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. The weather service says roughly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. And a region of nearly 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at particular risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles. Forecasters say at least two waves of storms are likely, and the worst might not hit until a cold front passes overnight.