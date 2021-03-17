Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus

BERLIN (AP) — Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. The team was created in September in coordination with district officials to counter the infection numbers in Neukoelln which have been among the highest in the city throughout the pandemic.