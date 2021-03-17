Nepal expecting hundreds of climbers despite pandemic

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic. The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu says more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring. There’s similar interest for other mountains too. An official says Japanese and Canadians teams are already trekking their way to the Everest base camp. The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May, when weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous. Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.