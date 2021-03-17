North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing hostility

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy, days after Washington reached out to Pyongyang in a bid to resume nuclear negotiations. The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the U.S. and South Korean foreign and defense chiefs meet in Seoul for their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. Choe called the offer for talks a time-delaying trick and accused the Biden administration of peddling a lunatic theory of threats from North Korea and groundless rhetoric about complete denuclearization. Experts are debating whether the U.S. should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in return for relaxing sanctions.