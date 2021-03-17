Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says it will receive around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses over the next 48 hours. It’s the first shipment provided by a World Health Organization partnership aimed at helping poor countries. There are only enough doses to vaccinate 31,000 people out of a population of nearly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel has already vaccinated more than half of its population and has largely reopened its economy. A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman says authorities will receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccines will be kept in storage until the WHO reviews recent safety concerns.