Running through the pandemic: Local High School athlete overcomes adversity

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Hudson Golebiewski is a high school student who picked up a hobby during the pandemic and ran with it, literally.

On Tuesday he completed a huge milestone, competing in his first varsity level cross country race.

"I think he's a real inspiration for anyone out there with a disability," said his mom Bethany Golebiewski.

Hudson has autism, but that doesn't stop him.

The Union Endicott Junior has found a family in the Tiger's Cross Country team and the coaches that push him everyday.

"He's a heck of a kid and we couldn't be happier to have him on the team," said head coach Daniel Bertoni, "He comes to practice, he does everything we ask, he's a leader."

Hudson began running daily at the start of the pandemic.

"I mean just during a time of such isolation and having autism on top of that, for him to just rise above it and run every single night is incredible," says Bethany

Running runs in the family too. Hudson's grandfather Ed Giegucz ran at Penn State, then started a special education program at Vestal High School.

Bethany said programs like that allow students like Hudson to thrive.

"Just because you may have autism doesn't mean the doors have to be shut. There's always an opportunity and the door will open, you just have to find a way."

Hudson already has a plan for after graduation.

"I would like to go to Syracuse University and jog on their cross country team there," said Hudson

The Golebiewski family is hosting a a Jog with Hudson 5K on April 25 at the Vestal Rail Trail, with proceeds going to Autism Speaks and the Dollars for Scholars Edward Giegucz Memorial Scholarship at Vestal High School.