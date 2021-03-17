St. Patrick’s Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year

NEW YORK (AP) — A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first coronavirus casualties. The large parade with floats and marching bands has been canceled, but a City Hall spokesperson says that a few dozen people are expected to march up Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. to keep the tradition alive. Then at 8:30 a.m. there will be a live broadcast of the St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. A virtual parade featuring clips of marching groups from past years will follow at 10 a.m.