(WBNG) -- High school girls soccer was back in action for the start of the season Tuesday night.

Final scores:

Maine-Endwell - 6, Johnson City - 0

Chenango Valley - 6, Union-Endicott - 1

Chenango Valley goals were scored by Maddy Hayes (2), Kerri Hayes (3) and Ella Stafford.

Emily Marco scored Union-Endicott's lone goal.