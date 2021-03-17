Turkey expels pro-Kurdish legislator, seeks to disband party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has stripped a pro-Kurdish party legislator of his parliamentary seat following his conviction over a 2016 social media post and took steps toward disbanding his party. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, was convicted over a social media post which the courts deemed to be terrorist propaganda. An appeals court decision confirming the conviction was read in parliament on Wednesday, leading to his expulsion from parliament. Meanwhile, a prosecutor filed a case with Turkey’s highest court seeking the party’s closure for alleged acts against the country’s territorial integrity.