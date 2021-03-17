Windsor Central School District Superintendent reacts to New York State cancelling most Regents exams

(WBNG) -- The New York State Board of Regents announced earlier this week that they will cancel the regents exams this year, with the exception of tests that are federally mandated.

The board also voted that students would not be required to pass the exams in order to graduate.

The news comes after the Biden administration decided to keep standardized testing for this year's school year.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Andrews of Windsor Central School District called the New York State Regent's decision a reasonable one.

"To take the pressure off of a standardized assessment that would have been written for a "normal" year is a reasonable step to take," said Dr. Andrews, but he adds, "Having said that, I'm also very confident that our students will be prepared for any assessment that is administered."

Dr. Andrews says this year has been a challenge for students and teachers, especially when it comes to equity and access.

He adds that there has been a philosophical shift at the Board of Regents with their new commissioner. He said it is one where where there is less of a focus on standardized testing.