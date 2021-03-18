Following four postponed games, B-Devils return to ice Friday

NEWARK (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils have dealt with a five-day pause and a number of schedule changes this past week.

The pause began last Wednesday when the B-Devils game against the Bears was suspended following the first period.

The suspension was due to COVID protocols on the B-Devils end, leading to two additional games getting postponed.

The team returned to the ice Tuesday and was preparing to take on the Phantoms Wednesday night, but that game was also postponed due to COVID protocols on Lehigh Valley's end.

From the start of the season, coach Mark Dennehy has stressed that being flexible is key to getting through it.

"As hectic and crazy as this can be, we also have to be very grateful that we're here, that the organization is putting the type of resources into this so we can test appropriately, so we can train appropriately and play games," he said.

Dennehy said during the pause, he and his staff took advantage of technology.

"We break the guys up and have different sessions, individual sessions where we go over players foundations, keys to them as they develop," he said. "We do some video work with them."

On top of the unique circumstances the season holds, forward Graeme Clarke and defenseman Reilly Walsh are also navigating their first seasons playing in the AHL.

Both players said they tried to stay busy and prepared over the last week.

"You have to find things to do," said Clarke. "I brought a stick to my room, had a ball so I've been stick handling and things like that, just trying to keep busy...The weather was nice so I went outside with teammates, ran some sprints."

"We handled it," said Walsh. "We got to take some workout equipment home, and try to manage that and just do things to try to keep our mind off it."

Dennehy said the team has handled the hiatus well.

"These are good tests for our young guys," he said. "There's a saying what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. This type of adversity is something you can benefit from when you get to the other side of it."

Walsh and Clarke said the pause has been a good learning experience

"That's what coach Dennehy has been instilling in us since day one, that we have no control what's going to happen we just have to react to it so that's what we did and I think we did a good job and we're excited to hopefully play tomorrow," said Walsh.

"You have to adapt to every situation and kind of just go with the flow," said Clarke. "If there's a game, there's a game. If there's an off day because of an unexpected thing you just have to roll with it and do the best you can. It's not going to be perfect, but we're just trying to get the season in and hopefully, we'll get some wins in too."

The B-Devils are currently riding an eight-game losing streak.

They host the Hershey Bears Friday night at 7 p.m.