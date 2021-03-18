Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 76-year-old woman from China who fought back against a man who punched her on a San Francisco street corner says the unprovoked attack left her scared and traumatized. Xiao Zhen Zie told KPIX-TV she was waiting to cross a downtown street on Wednesday when a 39-year-old man punched her without warning and for no reason. She says she instinctively responded by hitting the man with a stick. Several recent attacks on elderly Asians in the Bay Area have raised new fears for members of the Asian American community. They have been targets of harassment and violence since the coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. last year.