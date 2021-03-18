Belarus opposition leader urges talks with authorities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The leader of Belarus’ political opposition is urging participation in an online vote about starting mediated talks with government authorities to end the political crisis that engulfed the country after President Alexander Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term last summer. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran against Lukashenko in August and drew widespread popular support. She said the online vote that started Thursday seeks talks “with those representatives of the regime that are prepared to think about the future and make mature decisions.” She says the votes of Belarusians “will help get decisive steps” from international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate the talks.